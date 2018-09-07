Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed after shooting in east Las Vegas

The Clark County Coroner identified the teenager killed in an east valley shooting Tuesday that left two others injured.

Police said an argument broke out between a group of people at Sportsman’s Royal Manor apartments, 5600 Boulder Highway, near Tropicana Avenue.

The fight ended in gunfire, police said, and three people were shot. Tyrese Lashawn Traylor, 18, died from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide.

Another 18-year-old man was shot but survived his injuries, police said, and a third person was hospitalized in critical condition.

