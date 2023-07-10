Coroner IDs 2 men shot, police search for killer

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified two men shot within two hours of each other.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks to the media about a homicide investigation in the 2500 block of Sierra Bello Avenue on Friday, July 7, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tazon Bradford, 20, of North Las Vegas, died at 3:34 p.m. Friday from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers were called nine minutes before Bradford died, after a fight turned into a shooting in a townhome in the 2500 block of Sierra Bello Avenue, inside the gated Corte Madera Town Homes community, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson. Police detained witnesses and were interviewing them at the scene, but Johansson said he did not believe the shooter was one of the people being detained.

No one had been arrested in connection with the killing as of Monday morning.

Less than two hours later, Tymere Snead, 23, died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Snead was found around 5 p.m. on the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue, between the Allure Las Vegas Condos and the Golden Steer restaurant. Metro wrote in a statement that officers were initially called after a report of a shooting, and they found Snead lying in a parking lot.

The man suspected of shooting him ran off, and Snead died at University Medical Center.

Anyone with information on Snead’s death may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

