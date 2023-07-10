101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Coroner IDs 2 men shot, police search for killer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2023 - 11:13 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks to the media about a homicide investi ...
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks to the media about a homicide investigation in the 2500 block of Sierra Bello Avenue on Friday, July 7, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified two men shot within two hours of each other.

Tazon Bradford, 20, of North Las Vegas, died at 3:34 p.m. Friday from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers were called nine minutes before Bradford died, after a fight turned into a shooting in a townhome in the 2500 block of Sierra Bello Avenue, inside the gated Corte Madera Town Homes community, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson. Police detained witnesses and were interviewing them at the scene, but Johansson said he did not believe the shooter was one of the people being detained.

No one had been arrested in connection with the killing as of Monday morning.

Less than two hours later, Tymere Snead, 23, died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Snead was found around 5 p.m. on the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue, between the Allure Las Vegas Condos and the Golden Steer restaurant. Metro wrote in a statement that officers were initially called after a report of a shooting, and they found Snead lying in a parking lot.

The man suspected of shooting him ran off, and Snead died at University Medical Center.

Anyone with information on Snead’s death may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Poker player suffers brutal bad beat in WSOP Main Event
Poker player suffers brutal bad beat in WSOP Main Event
2
6 California residents died on jet that crashed, burned
6 California residents died on jet that crashed, burned
3
CARTOONS: This is what’s happening to Biden’s brain
CARTOONS: This is what’s happening to Biden’s brain
4
Comedian’s $10M Summerlin purchase and a $20M Henderson home sale highlight June
Comedian’s $10M Summerlin purchase and a $20M Henderson home sale highlight June
5
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Coroner IDs man shot in North Las Vegas
Coroner IDs man shot in North Las Vegas
Man killed, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
Man killed, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas intersection sees 2 killings in 48 hours
Las Vegas intersection sees 2 killings in 48 hours
Fight inside west Las Vegas town home leads to fatal shooting
Fight inside west Las Vegas town home leads to fatal shooting
Police: Man says he fatally shot wife’s new husband
Police: Man says he fatally shot wife’s new husband
Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified
Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified