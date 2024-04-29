86°F
Slaying suspect ate alleged victim’s eyeball, ear, source says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2024 - 11:23 am
 
Updated April 29, 2024 - 3:26 pm

A murder suspect arrested Sunday morning near the Arts District ate parts of his alleged victim including at least an eyeball and an ear, a source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The 31-year-old man was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the death of a man he was allegedly involved in a fight with near Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Colin Czech was arrested after police responded at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of a “physical altercation” between two men in the 1100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Officers arrived and found the men near the 300 block of East Charleston, at South Third Street. One of them was “unresponsive and bleeding from the head,” police said.

Czech was seen to be eating body parts of the victim. These included an eyeball and ear, the source said.

The man was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Metro homicide detectives learned that Czech “attacked the victim at some point,” police said in a statement.

Czech was arrested on a charge of open murder and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in absentia, police said.

He was scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on Monday afternoon, but Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe said Czech was not transported to the hearing because he was in the hospital.

Saxe said she found probable cause for Czech’s arrest and ordered him to be held in custody without bail.

Neither a prosecutor nor a defense attorney spoke during the brief hearing. The judge ordered Czech to appear in court on Wednesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not yet released the identity of the man who died.

Anyone with any information about the death may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

