Coroner IDs 32-year-old killed in shooting at Strip motel
Jesse Poncelet died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.
A person shot dead in a Strip motel room early Monday has been identified as a 32-year-old man.
Jesse Poncelet died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.
Police were called to a motel on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Blvd. South just after 1 a.m., according to a Monday news release. Officers located Poncelet, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said Poncelet had been in a motel room with 31-year-old Bryan Contreras. An investigation determined that Contreras had a firearm that discharged and struck the man, police said. He was later arrested and booked on one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
The Clark County district attorney’s office is reviewing the case, police said.
Contreras was released from jail Tuesday on his own recognizance, court records show.
