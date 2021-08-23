1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting early Monday on the Strip that left one person dead.

Bryan Contreras (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting early Monday on the Strip that left one person dead.

Police were called to a motel on the 3900 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard just after 1 a.m., according to a Monday news release. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man had been in a motel room with 31-year-old Bryan Contreras. An investigation determined that Contreras had a firearm that discharged and struck the man, police said. He was later arrested and booked on one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The Clark County district attorney’s office is reviewing the case, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the person killed once relatives have been notified.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.