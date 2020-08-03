Coroner IDs 96-year-old man killed after dispute with son

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man whose son is accused of killing him on Friday morning.

Richard Jones, 96, died of strangulation and multiple blunt force injuries to the head and chest, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to a home on the 4800 block of Van Carol Drive around 12:35 a.m. on Friday after report of “a domestic dispute between an elderly father and his son,” police said. While officers were on their way they got a call from the son, 67-year-old Oris Jones, who said that his father had been taken to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives believe the two men had an argument inside the home, and Oris Jones struck his father.

Oris Jones, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center without bail on a charge of murder of an older person, court records show. He is expected in court Tuesday morning.

