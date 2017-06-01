ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Coroner IDs Henderson woman found dead after alleged domestic

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2017 - 9:54 am
 

The Clark County coroner has identified the 65-year-old Henderson woman who was found dead Tuesday after an alleged incident of domestic violence with her daughter.

Henderson police said Rebecca Kalbfleisch was found dead in a home on the 3700 block of Via Gaetano Street, near Cactus Avenue and Bermuda Road.

The woman’s daughter, 26-year-old Carly Kalbfleisch, had called police to report a domestic violence incident involving her mother. Carly Kalbfleisch was arrested at the scene.

Rebecca Kalbfleisch died from multiple sharp and blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
