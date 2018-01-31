Coroner IDs Las Vegas homeless man killed while sleeping

A homeless man who was shot to death as he slept outside a central Las Vegas swap meet Monday morning has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Brian Wayne Clegg, 51, was shot multiple times outside the Rancho Discount Mall, 2901 W. Washington Ave., near Rancho Drive.

Clegg died at the scene in what police described as a targeted attack.

Two other homeless people sleeping next to the man ran when they heard gunshots. One of them called police.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.

