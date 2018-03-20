Coroner IDs Las Vegas man found dead in mobile home

The 73-year-old man found dead earlier this month inside a mobile home in east Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Ghasem Aliaskari.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

He was Ghasem Aliaskari of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death were pending Tuesday, but the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed on March 13 that his death was being investigated as a homicide.

Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said officers were called shortly after 1 p.m. on March 8 to the Valley Vista All-Age Mobile Home Park at 3001 Cabana Drive, where they found Aliaskari’s body.

No other details surrounding the death were immediately available. It was the the 47th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 41st investigated by Metro, Las Vegas Review-Journal records show.

