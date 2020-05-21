Coroner IDs Las Vegas man who died after Wednesday shooting

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a Las Vegas man who died after he was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside an apartment complex.

He was 35-year-old Herman Davar King, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that a Shot Spotter notification about 12:45 a.m. alerted officers to a shooting on the 1800 block of J Street, near Owens Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard. When police arrived, they found King lying outside an apartment complex, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shot Spotter is Metro’s system set up in parts of the Las Vegas Valley that detects and alerts police to gunshots.

Police said King was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said that as of Thursday morning police had not made an arrest in the killing. Metro said Wednesday that detectives had not identified a suspect or a motive.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

