Coroner IDs Las Vegas woman who was fatally shot

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 40-year-old woman who was found shot and killed this week in a southeast Las Vegas Valley home.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 40-year-old woman who was found shot and killed this week in a southeast Las Vegas Valley home.

She was Amy Mack of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide due to gunshot wounds of the neck and left upper extremity, with a brain and leg injury.

At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to a home on the 2400 block of East Wigwam Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Mack’s friends had called police after going to check on her and finding her dead.

Mack had not been heard from “in a few days” before her body was found, Metro said.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police had identified a suspect, but the person had not been arrested as of Thursday afternoon.

Further information about Mack’s death was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.