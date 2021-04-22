78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Coroner IDs Las Vegas woman who was fatally shot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2021 - 12:05 pm
 
Updated April 22, 2021 - 1:36 pm
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 40-year-old woman who was found shot and killed this week in a southeast Las Vegas Valley home.

She was Amy Mack of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide due to gunshot wounds of the neck and left upper extremity, with a brain and leg injury.

At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to a home on the 2400 block of East Wigwam Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Mack’s friends had called police after going to check on her and finding her dead.

Mack had not been heard from “in a few days” before her body was found, Metro said.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said police had identified a suspect, but the person had not been arrested as of Thursday afternoon.

Further information about Mack’s death was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tempest Storm, legendary burlesque star, dies at 93
Tempest Storm, legendary burlesque star, dies at 93
2
Clark County teen has 3 brain surgeries after J&J vaccine shot
Clark County teen has 3 brain surgeries after J&J vaccine shot
3
George Floyd family responds to Raiders tweet
George Floyd family responds to Raiders tweet
4
Casinos hiring for hundreds of jobs to keep up with growing demand
Casinos hiring for hundreds of jobs to keep up with growing demand
5
$163K win connects on table game hand in Las Vegas Valley
$163K win connects on table game hand in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST