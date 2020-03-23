Coroner IDs man, 18, fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police have said that just before the shooting, Rayvion Brown was inside his Ford Mustang, talking with “an unidentified male.”

Police investigate a shooting in the 4700 block of East Craig Road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed Friday afternoon in a cluster of northeast Las Vegas apartment buildings.

He was Rayvion Brown, the coroner’s office said, though it did not have a city or state of residence listed for the man. His cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas police have said that just before the shooting, Brown was inside his Ford Mustang near Thunderbolt Avenue and Vorsand Drive, talking with “an unidentified male,” when, at some point during the conversation, the other man pulled out a handgun and shot Brown at least once.

As the shooter ran from the area, Brown sped away, driving for several blocks before pulling over in a convenience store parking lot at Craig Road and Puebla Street. From there, police said, he was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

The shooting suspect, identified by police as 19-year-old Daniel Lopez-Jauregi, was arrested Saturday on a murder charge about three blocks south of the site of the shooting.

