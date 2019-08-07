Coroner IDs man, 52, fatally shot near Las Vegas Strip
The Clark County coroner’s office identified a 52-year-old man who was fatally shot just west of the Strip on Monday afternoon.
Anthony Erickson died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head on the 3100 block of Valley View Boulevard, according to the coroner. His death was ruled a homicide.
Police were called around 1 p.m. Monday after a report of a shooting. Erickson was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.
