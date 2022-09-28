Coroner IDs man allegedly killed by son in August
Edward Racilis, 54, died from a chop wound to the head and neck.
The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified the man who was allegedly stabbed to death by his son in August.
Edward Racilis, 54, of Las Vegas, died from a chop wound to the head and neck. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.
Racilis’ son, Jacob Racilis, 22, has been charged with murder in connection with his father’s killing on Aug. 9 inside a condominium in the 1700 block of West Bonanza Road, near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Police found Edward Racilis dead around 4 a.m. A machete was on the ground outside next to the front door. Officers came to the condominium after going to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where Jacob Racilis was being treated for lacerations on his hands.
The younger Racilis told police he stabbed his father after his father was being aggressive toward his mother, according to a Las Vegas police arrest report.
Jacob Racilis remains in custody without bail. He was indicted by a grand jury on Sept. 14 and is next due in court on Dec. 8. Racilis’ jury trial is scheduled for June 19.
