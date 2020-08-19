Coroner IDs man fatally shot at house party in northwest Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed at a party at an illegal short-term rental property in northwest Las Vegas this weekend.

Clark County Coroner (Review-Journal file photo)

Anthony Richards, 28, died of a gunshot wound to the left buttock, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to the 8800 block of Hickam Avenue around 12:20 a.m. Saturday in response to a shooting. When they arrived, police said they found more than a dozen shell casings outside the house.

Police received another call saying a man with a gunshot wound had been dropped off on the sidewalk in front of Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Richards was the fourth person fatally shot in what police have called a dangerous trend of shootings at illegal rental property parties in Las Vegas over the past few months.

