Man killed at illegal house party in Las Vegas dreamed of finance career

When he wasn’t at football practice, Ashton Price was studying for his business management degree with aspirations of a career as a stockbroker.

Ashton Price, left, and Marvin Williams played football together in high school and at Santa Monica College. (Marvin Williams)

Ashton Price wanted to be a stockbroker and investor, and the 23-year-old was set to receive a business administration degree from Texas College at the end of this year.

But a shooting at an illegal pool party at a rental property in Las Vegas cut that dream short.

Price, of San Bernardino, California, came to Las Vegas for the first time with his younger brother, Erick Epps Jr., in July. They came for a party the night of July 31 before Price was set to go back to college in Tyler, Texas, to finish his degree.

Las Vegas police were called about 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 1 to a short-term rental property on the 5700 block of Ruby Creek Drive, where they found Price shot in a doorway. He died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The brothers’ older sister, Ashley Price, said Epps was at the party when his brother was killed. He tried to save Price, she said, but had to run because of the shooting. Epps declined to comment.

‘Unselfish and hardworking’

Price’s sister said he was one of the kindest people she’d ever met, and one who made sure that everyone around him was OK.

“He was really kind, and he didn’t judge people at all,” she said. “He was one of those people who, if family or friends fell on hard times, they knew they could always rely on him.”

Ashley Price said she always brought her brother to parties because he knew how to get her out of her comfort zone.

“He’s super outgoing and friendly, and I’m more quiet, but he would always make sure I was having fun,” his sister said. “He knew how to get me to loosen up, and we always had a great time.”

Their mother, Simone Williams, said her son was always focused on achieving his goals. She said he’d sacrifice money and go hungry if that’s what it took to stay at school and do what he needed to succeed.

“That’s the type of person he was,” Williams said. “He was just so determined to make it, he would just do anything that he could do to try to attain his dreams.”

She said he was a loving man who always put others’ needs before himself, whether it was with financial help or physical help.

“He was the type of person who, if anybody was in danger at that particular party, he was the kind of person that would step in to help somebody out,” Williams said. “That’s just who he was.”

Price’s mother set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his funeral expenses. The campaign had raised $12,425 by Monday night.

Ashton Price was staying with his friend Marvin Williams in Los Angeles this summer before heading back to Texas, where Price was a wide receiver on his college football team.

Marvin Williams said the two met in 10th grade and that Price was one of the most unselfish people he’d ever met.

“He was actually the one who got me into football,” said Williams, who played with Price in high school and at Santa Monica College. “He taught me how to play, and I just never stopped.”

Williams said Price cared most about football and business, always going from practice to TD Ameritrade, trying to learn more about investments and stock trading. He said that despite not getting the best grades in high school, Price had a 3.8 GPA at Texas College.

“I just want people to know how unselfish and hardworking Ashton was,” Williams said. “I know he wouldn’t have been getting into trouble at that party. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Violent trend

Price was one of many victims of violence at illegal short-term rental property parties in Las Vegas this summer, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Capt. Reggie Rader said at a briefing on Aug. 3 that over a dozen people had been shot at these parties in the past few months and that three had been killed. Another person was fatally shot at such a party on Saturday, the department said in a statement Monday.

The latest victim was “dropped off on the sidewalk in front of Centennial Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound,” police said in the statement. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rader explained during the briefing that short-term rental properties are legal in Clark County and the city of Las Vegas only if the owners have a permit. He said it’s also illegal for party promoters to charge a cover at the door and to serve alcohol without a liquor license, both of which have been reported at recent parties.

Many of the parties have had over 100 guests, Rader said, despite the governor’s directive forbidding gatherings of over 50 people.

“My plea would be to the young individuals out there looking for something to do: Be adults, be civic-minded and look for other ways to engage in something productive,” Rader said. “I get that it’s tough and there’s not much to do, but you have to find some kind of creative outlet to not put others in danger and not put yourself in danger.”

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.