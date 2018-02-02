Coroner IDs man fatally shot at western Las Vegas apartments

The 25-year-old man killed in a west valley shooting Wednesday night has been identified. He was Martell Williams, 25, of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

This undated handout photo shows Martell Williams, 25, of Las Vegas, with his daughter. Williams was killed in a west valley shooting, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Provided by Angela Burnett)

The 25-year-old man killed in a west valley shooting Wednesday night has been identified.

He was Martell Williams, 25, of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police said he was shot dead during a narcotics-related robbery about 6:10 p.m. at an apartment complex at 8455 W. Sahara Ave., near South Durango Drive.

Williams’ ex-girlfriend, Karlee Merrick, said he was a good father to his 6-year-old daughter and her 8-month-old daughter. Merrick remembered her ex-boyfriend as a hard-working man who kept multiple jobs to provide for his family and who fought to get full custody of his daughter.

“He cared about others more than he cared about himself,” Merrick said.

Merrick, 22, said she was with his daughter and other family members outside the complex Wednesday night while they awaited confirmation of his death.

Upon learning Williams had died, Merrick said, his daughter asked, “Who’s gonna take care of me now that my daddy’s gone?”

No arrest had been made in Williams’ death as of Thursday afternoon, police said.

His death marks the 18th homicide investigated in Clark County and the 17th homicide investigated by Metro in 2018, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal statistics.

