Coroner IDs man fatally stabbed in North Las Vegas

Nathaniel Hester (City of North Las Vegas)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man killed in a stabbing last week in North Las Vegas.

Anthony Duren, 40, died of a stab wound to the neck, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

North Las Vegas police officers were called to the area of East Tonopah Avenue and Princeton Street around 7:30 p.m. on April 28. They found a man lying in the street “who had apparently been a victim of a battery,” police previously said.

North Las Vegas police said they arrested 28-year-old Nathaniel Hester in the stabbing.

Hester is being held at Las Vegas City Jail and faces charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, court records show. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 11.

