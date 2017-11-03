ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Coroner IDs man found dead in backseat of woman’s car

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2017 - 2:50 am
 

The Clark County Coroner has identified the man found dead in the back of a car last week.

Early Oct. 26 police were called after a woman went into a Terrible’s gas station at 4150 S. Durango Drive, near Flamingo Road, and asked for help.

Officers arriving at the scene found 32-year-old Eugene Thomas Bell dead from a gunshot wound to the chest in the backseat of the woman’s car. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police have still not identified the location where Bell was shot. The woman who drove him to the gas station may have been intoxicated, and only provided Bell’s street name.

The woman cooperated with police and is not considered a suspect.

Bell’s death marked the 186th homicide Metro has investigated this year.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Homicides Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like