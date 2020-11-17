75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Homicides

Coroner IDs man found dead outside central Las Vegas business

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2020 - 12:15 pm
 
Police investigate a homicide in the area of Miller Avenue and Lexington Street on Saturday, No ...
Police investigate a homicide in the area of Miller Avenue and Lexington Street on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 29-year-old man whose body was found Saturday morning outside a Historic Westside business.

He was Daniel Montes-Rodriguez, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound of the head.

About 7 a.m. Saturday, a business owner opening his store called police after finding Montes-Rodriguez’s body lying on a sidewalk near Miller Avenue and Lexington Street, east of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said. First responders pronounced the 29-year-old dead at the scene.

Spencer told reporters Saturday that it was unclear how long the man had been on the sidewalk before he was found. Police believe he may have arrived in the area in a car that was found near his body.

It was unclear Tuesday if police have identified any witnesses or a potential suspect in Montes-Rodriguez’s death.

“As far as why he was there or what took place, we don’t know,” Spencer told reporters outside the scene on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact homicide detectives at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
2
Station Casinos moving closer to new casino on long-dormant land
Station Casinos moving closer to new casino on long-dormant land
3
Golden Knights player lands $6M mansion in Summerlin
Golden Knights player lands $6M mansion in Summerlin
4
Special election could decide close Clark County Commission race
Special election could decide close Clark County Commission race
5
World’s most expensive coin a life changer for Las Vegas man
World’s most expensive coin a life changer for Las Vegas man
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST