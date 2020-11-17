Coroner IDs man found dead outside central Las Vegas business

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally shot and found dead Saturday morning outside a Historic Westside business.

Police investigate a homicide in the area of Miller Avenue and Lexington Street on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review Journal)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 29-year-old man whose body was found Saturday morning outside a Historic Westside business.

He was Daniel Montes-Rodriguez, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound of the head.

About 7 a.m. Saturday, a business owner opening his store called police after finding Montes-Rodriguez’s body lying on a sidewalk near Miller Avenue and Lexington Street, east of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said. First responders pronounced the 29-year-old dead at the scene.

Spencer told reporters Saturday that it was unclear how long the man had been on the sidewalk before he was found. Police believe he may have arrived in the area in a car that was found near his body.

It was unclear Tuesday if police have identified any witnesses or a potential suspect in Montes-Rodriguez’s death.

“As far as why he was there or what took place, we don’t know,” Spencer told reporters outside the scene on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact homicide detectives at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.