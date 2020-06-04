Coroner IDs man found dead outside Las Vegas apartment

Edward Barr died of gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said Thursday.

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex at 370 E. Harmon Ave., west of Paradise Road, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex at 370 E. Harmon Ave., west of Paradise Road, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex at 370 E. Harmon Ave., west of Paradise Road, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man found dead outside a central valley apartment after a shooting Wednesday.

Edward Barr, 29, of North Las Vegas died of a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said Thursday.

He was found by a maintenance worker in front of a downstairs unit at the Harbor Island Apartments, 370 E. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas police have said.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is encouraged to call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.