Coroner IDs man hit in head with brick near Mandalay Bay

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Malik Price (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified a man police suspect was killed after he was sruck in the head by a brick.

Christopher David, 45, died Monday from blunt head trauma and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.

David was found in a dirt lot near the intersection of Four Seasons Drive and South Las Vegas Boulevard, the coroner said.

Police responded to a man down with a head wound around 11:55 p.m. near Mandalay Bay. David died at the scene and police said he was struck by a brick.

Malik Price, 27, was arrested on Tuesday and faces a charge of open murder. He remains in custody without bail and is due in court on Oct. 10.

