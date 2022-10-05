92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Homicides

Coroner IDs man hit in head with brick near Mandalay Bay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2022 - 4:10 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Malik Price (Metropolitan Police Department)
Malik Price (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified a man police suspect was killed after he was sruck in the head by a brick.

Christopher David, 45, died Monday from blunt head trauma and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.

David was found in a dirt lot near the intersection of Four Seasons Drive and South Las Vegas Boulevard, the coroner said.

Police responded to a man down with a head wound around 11:55 p.m. near Mandalay Bay. David died at the scene and police said he was struck by a brick.

Malik Price, 27, was arrested on Tuesday and faces a charge of open murder. He remains in custody without bail and is due in court on Oct. 10.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Bettor wins $680K on parlay, then book sweats $900K payout
Bettor wins $680K on parlay, then book sweats $900K payout
2
CARTOONS: When Grandpa goes full MAGA
CARTOONS: When Grandpa goes full MAGA
3
Hells Angels leader arrested in Las Vegas court
Hells Angels leader arrested in Las Vegas court
4
Father of 2, killed in motorcycle crash, was ‘always wanting to make people happy’
Father of 2, killed in motorcycle crash, was ‘always wanting to make people happy’
5
Plan to penalize valley’s biggest residential water users approved
Plan to penalize valley’s biggest residential water users approved
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST