Coroner IDs man killed after Saturday shooting in northeast valley

Police investigate a homicide Saturday morning, May 22, 2021, near the 3200 block of North Nellis Boulevard in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A person fatally shot on Saturday morning in the northeast valley has been identified as a 46-year-old man.

David Beruman of Las Vegas died of gunshot wounds to the neck and torso, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

At about 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a trailer park on the 3200 block of North Nellis Boulevard after receiving reports that a man was shot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Police found Beruman lying between two trailers, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives believe there was an “ongoing neighbor dispute” that led to the shooting, Spencer said.

He said family members, including young children, were in the victim’s trailer when the shooting happened, but no one else was injured.

No other information was immediately available.

