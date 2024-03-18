59°F
Homicides

Coroner IDs man killed in North Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2024 - 9:29 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
The Clark County coroner’s office Monday identified a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in North Las Vegas last week.

Lewis Rand died from multiple gunshot wounds he suffered around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of Solana Del Norte Way, near Clayton Street and Washburn Road.

North Las Vegas police said Rand was taken to University Medical Center where he died. As of Monday morning, no arrest had been made.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

