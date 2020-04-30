Coroner IDs man shot by Las Vegas police during traffic stop

He was 38-year-old Jesus Caballero of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man fatally shot by a Metropolitan Police Department gang detective on Wednesday night.

He was 38-year-old Jesus Caballero of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said Thursday. His cause of death was gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Wednesday that the detective was driving in an unmarked police car around 8:40 p.m. when he saw someone driving “erratically” on Interstate 15 northbound near Cheyenne Avenue.

The detective followed the vehicle and requested a marked patrol car to perform a vehicle stop. The detective in the unmarked vehicle followed the car into the far northeast valley, where it pulled off the highway onto Apex Road, police said.

The detective “conducted a vehicle stop using his emergency equipment,” and the driver “produced” a firearm, police said. The detective shot him “a short time later,” and other officers arrived “shortly after” and began administering first aid.

Caballero was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

