Coroner IDs man who died after Dec. 8 shooting in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police at the scene of a homicide in the 100 block of Montello Avenue near East Charleston and North Nellis boulevards, on Dec. 8, 2020. Anthony Rivero, 21, died of a gunshot wound to the back, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot and killed in a fight last week in east Las Vegas.

Anthony Rivero, 21, died Dec. 8 of a gunshot wound to the back, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police were called just after 2 p.m. to the 100 block of Montello Avenue, near Nellis and Charleston boulevards, after receiving a report of a shooting, authorities said.

Rivero was parked in the middle of the street when he got into a fight with another man, police said.

The other man fired multiple rounds, hitting Rivero, who then drove a quarter-mile from the scene before crashing into a yard on the 4900 block of Ronan Drive.

Rivero died at University Medical Center, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Tuesday that police have not made any arrests in the case.

