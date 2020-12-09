Man shot, killed after fight in east Las Vegas

Officers were called at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Montello Avenue, a residential neighborhood near Nellis and Charleston boulevards, after a report of a shooting.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man in his early 20s was shot and killed during a fight in east Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called at 2:08 p.m. to the 100 block of Montello Avenue, a residential neighborhood near Nellis and Charleston boulevards, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Spencer said the man in his early 20s was parked in the middle of the street when an unknown man approached him and the two got into a fight.

The other man fired multiple rounds, striking the man in his 20s, who then tried to drive away, Spencer said. He only made it a quarter-mile before crashing into a front yard on the 4900 block of Ronan Drive.

The man was taken to University Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

It is unclear if the two men knew each other, and officers are “canvassing the area for answers,” Spencer said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Alexis Ford contributed to this report.