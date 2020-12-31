45°F
Homicides

Coroner IDs man whose body was found in truck

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2020 - 7:16 pm
 
Updated December 31, 2020 - 7:59 pm
Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)
Clark County coroner's office (Review-Journal file photo)

A man found dead in a flaming truck was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Larry Cross, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene of a fire on the 200 block of West Monroe Avenue on Sunday, according to the coroner’s office.

Firefighters were called to a “heavily involved” vehicle fire and found the Las Vegas man’s body in the truck after extinguishing the flames, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The man’s cause and manner of death were still pending Wednesday afternoon from the coroner’s office.

A previous version of this story misstated the location where the victim’s body was found.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

