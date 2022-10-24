Coroner IDs North Las Vegas man fatally shot inside car

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man fatally shot in a northeast valley neighborhood.

Sergio Calzada was sitting in his parked car in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane on Thursday evening when a gunman ran up to the vehicle and opened fire, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The 21-year-old North Las Vegas resident died at University Medical Center.

Police said the shooter, who was described as being in his 20s, was wearing dark clothes.

No arrests had been announced as of Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

