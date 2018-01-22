Coroner IDs teen shot to death at Las Vegas park

Jovanni Grimes was fatally shot about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Family Park, near East Charleston Boulevard and Tree Line Drive. The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday ruled his death a homicide.

Police officers investigate a fatal shooting at Lewis Family Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 16-year-old boy gunned down last week after a fight at an eastern valley park has been identified.

Las Vegas city marshals told police they have had past issues with groups of young people coming to the park to fight.

Thursday’s fight eventually spilled onto the 6400 block of American Beauty Avenue, where police said Grimes was later found.

Police announced Friday they believe Grimes exchanged gunfire with one of the two people he was fighting, and drugs may have been a factor in the killing.

The other two men involved, who police said appeared to be between 16 and 18 years old, fled in a car described as a small black or dark-blue Toyota or Honda with black rims and loud exhaust. No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

A GoFundMe has been created to assist family with Grimes’ funeral costs.

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

