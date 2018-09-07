Coroner IDs woman beaten to death in North Las Vegas

The Clark County Coroner’s office identified a 38-year-old woman who was found beaten to death Tuesday in North Las Vegas.

Ernest Milton Smith Jr. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Camilla Dell Williams was found dead after police responded to reports of a person who was not breathing on the 3300 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Brand Street, North Las Vegas police said.

The coroner’s office determined Williams died from strangulation and blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Williams’ boyfriend, 38-year-old Ernest Milton Smith Jr., was arrested in connection with her death. He remains in custody at the Las Vegas Detention Center awaiting trial. His bail was set at $1 million.

36.196799, -115.104000