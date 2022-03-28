Coroner IDs woman fatally shot during attempted robbery

She was Natalie Manduley, 24, of Las Vegas. She died of multiple gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide.

A woman who was killed during a “targeted” attempted robbery last week in southwest Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

She was Natalie Manduley, 24, of Las Vegas. She died of multiple gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Officers responded at 2:10 p.m. Friday to reports of multiple gunshots inside a home on the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue, near South Torrey Pines Drive and West Robindale Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Manduley, who lived there with her boyfriend and another woman, was found dead with gunshot wounds.

Three men broke into the home, and Manduley exchanged gunfire with at least one of them before she was killed, Spencer said.

The boyfriend, a man in his late 40s, had gone to a store and returned to find a white Mercedes-Benz in his driveway and three men leaving the house.

They drove off in the Mercedes, and the boyfriend followed them and smashed into the back of the car, causing it to crash into a wall near the house.

The driver of the Mercedes got out and fired several shots at the boyfriend, Spencer said.

The three men then fled the area on foot, according to a Monday news release. No arrests had been made as of Monday.

