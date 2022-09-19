Coroner IDs woman fatally stabbed in southeast Las Vegas Valley

Paula Zuniga, 74, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead Wednesday evening in a living room on the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard.

Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman who police said was killed by her son died from multiple stab wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled Monday.

Paula Zuniga, 74, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead Wednesday evening in a living room on the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, according to the coroner’s office.

Zuniga was found dead after her son, Pablo Enrique Bonilla, 34, walked out of the home holding two knives, a teddy bear and a picture frame Wednesday afternoon, according to Bonilla’s arrest report.

Bonilla’s brother called police around 11 a.m. to say Bonilla was holding knives and yelling at their mother, according to the arrest report. The brother stepped outside to call for help, leaving Bonilla and Zuniga alone for about an hour while Bonilla refused to come out.

Zuniga was found inside laying on her stomach and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives did not reveal whether Bonilla said anything before or after he was detained.

He faces one count of murder of an elderly or protected person, according to jail records.

