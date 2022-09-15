Man accused of killing mother to be held without bail

The unidentified woman was found inside a home on the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard with several stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide on the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man suspected of fatally stabbing his mother in a southeast Las Vegas apartment was ordered held without bail after he refused to appear in court Thursday, court records show.

Pablo Enrique Bonilla, 34, was arrested Wednesday and booked on one charge of murder of an elderly or protected person, according to jail records.

Bonilla’s brother called police around 11 a.m. Wednesday to report Bonilla was inside their apartment on the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near East Vegas Valley Drive and South Nellis Boulevard holding two kitchen knives and yelling at their mother, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The brother stepped outside to call the police, leaving the woman alone with Bonilla. Bonilla came out about an hour later covered in blood and holding two knives, a large teddy bear and picture frame, according to the arrest report.

The mother, who was in her 70s, was found laying on her stomach with multiple stab wounds, according to the arrest report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives did not reveal whether Bonilla said anything before or after he was detained.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the woman.

Bonilla is due in court on Tuesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.