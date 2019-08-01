Coroner IDs woman killed in south Las Vegas

Kinnetha Lord’s husband was arrested on suspicion of murder after he told Las Vegas police Monday that his wife shot herself inside a home in the south valley.

Sebastian Lord (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the woman whose husband was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with her death this week.

Kinnetha Lord’s husband, 46-year-old Sebastian Lord, called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. Monday and claimed his wife had shot herself inside a home on the 10000 block of Casselman Court, near East Cactus Avenue and South Maryland Parkway. When officers arrived they found Kinnetha Lord, 48, dead in the master bathroom, the coroner’s office said.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation due to “suspicious aspects” of Sebastian Lord’s story, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordan has said.

Lord told police he was home with his wife Sunday night and went to bed about 10 p.m., Metro said. She was dead when he awoke, he told detectives.

Lord and his teenage son went to California and returned later that evening, at which time Lord called police about his wife.

Lord and his son were interviewed by homicide detectives, police said. Lord was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday, jail records show.

Kinnetha Lord’s cause and manner of death were pending from the coroner’s office on Wednesday.

At Lord’s initial court hearing Tuesday, prosecutors said he told his son that he planned to shoot his wife before her death. Furhter information about his arrest was not available Wednesday.

He remained in the detention center on Wednesday without bail, court records show. A status check in the case is scheduled for Thursday.

