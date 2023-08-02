Coroner IDs woman killed intervening in fight

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified a woman who died days after she was shot in the head.

Louis Alexander (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified a woman who died days after she was shot in the head.

Tamara Vincent, 24, died just after midnight on July 18 at University Medical Center.

Vincent was found five days earlier near Industrial Road and Western Avenue. Witnesses told police she got between two men who were in a fight when one of them shot her, according to an arrest report.

Louis Alexander, 30, was arrested around 10 p.m. July 13. He was charged with murder, attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, assault and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun.

He is being held without bail and expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, according to court records.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.