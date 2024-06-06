East Las Vegas shooting leaves 15-year-old dead

A 15-year-old was fatally shot Wednesday in the northeast valley during what Las Vegas police described as a “drug transaction.”

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday in the northeast valley during what Las Vegas police described as a “drug transaction.”

Gunfire was reported at 8:42 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a news release.

“Officers responded to the area and located a crime scene,” police said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the victim was there to buy drugs.

Police later learned that the victim had walked into North Vista Hospital, Lt. Joshua Stark.

The teen died at University Medical Center, police said.

At some point, several armed persons approached a vehicle he was in and opened fire, police said.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police did not announce any arrests or release any possible shooter descriptions.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal reporter Ricardo Torres-Cortez contributed to this story.