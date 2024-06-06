108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

2 bodies found in east Las Vegas home

Two bodies were found by a neighbor inside an east valley home. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Judge denies request for evidentiary hearing for murder suspect Robert Telles
Elvis Ruvalcaba (Metropolitan Police Department)
Long blood trail found after man’s killing near Las Vegas trail
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
East Las Vegas shooting leaves 15-year-old dead
Man accused of killing victim, mutilating face may go to trial
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2024 - 12:06 am
 
Updated June 6, 2024 - 1:06 pm

Las Vegas police homicide detectives were investigating the deaths of two people found shot Wednesday night in an east valley neighborhood.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded at 9:41 p.m. to a home in the 4900 block of South Droubay Drive, near Tropicana Avenue in the far southeast valley.

A person who went to check on their neighbors discovered them dead, Lt. Joshua Stark said.

Police did not release additional information. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify those killed.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Review-Journal reporter Ricardo Torres-Cortez contributed to this story. Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Man faces murder charge in October killing
recommend 2
Police video shows moments after Summerlin law office shooting
recommend 3
Verbal argument turns deadly for two near downtown Las Vegas, police say
recommend 4
East Las Vegas shooting leaves 15-year-old dead
recommend 5
Police: Teen dead from gunshot, another arrested in central Las Vegas
recommend 6
Man on death row for killing Las Vegas girl dies in prison