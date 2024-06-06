2 bodies found in east Las Vegas home

The discovery was made about 9:40 p.m. in a neighborhood near Wetlands Park, police said.

Two bodies were found by a neighbor inside an east valley home. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police homicide detectives were investigating the deaths of two people found shot Wednesday night in an east valley neighborhood.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded at 9:41 p.m. to a home in the 4900 block of South Droubay Drive, near Tropicana Avenue in the far southeast valley.

A person who went to check on their neighbors discovered them dead, Lt. Joshua Stark said.

Police did not release additional information. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify those killed.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Review-Journal reporter Ricardo Torres-Cortez contributed to this story. Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.