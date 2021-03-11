Coroner names man found fatally shot behind abandoned building

The Clark County coroner’s office has named the man who died after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound behind a vacant building Tuesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office has named the man who died after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound behind an abandoned building Tuesday afternoon.

He was 30-year-old Donielle Lamone Thompson and he died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the 5900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday after people who work in the area called 911 to report gunshots. The callers said they looked outside and saw a man on the ground.

Thompson was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon. It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit at homicide@lvmpd.com or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

