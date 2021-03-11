53°F
Homicides

Coroner names man found fatally shot behind abandoned building

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2021 - 4:28 pm
 
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 3900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 3900 block of West Cheyenne on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 3900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 3900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 3900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 3900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Clark County coroner’s office has named the man who died after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound behind an abandoned building Tuesday afternoon.

He was 30-year-old Donielle Lamone Thompson and he died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the 5900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday after people who work in the area called 911 to report gunshots. The callers said they looked outside and saw a man on the ground.

Thompson was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon. It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit at homicide@lvmpd.com or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

