Coroner names man who died in Henderson double shooting Saturday

A 40-year-old man who died Saturday in a double shooting in Henderson has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Ronnie Joe Cravens of Henderson died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Henderson police have said that Cravens and another man were shot about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2900 block of Clarity Court, a residential area near Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

The other man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with survivable injuries but as of Sunday morning had been treated and released.

As of Monday, Henderson police spokesman Rod Peña said no arrests had been made in the case.

Anyone with information about Cravens’ death may contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

