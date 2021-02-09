Coroner names teen killed in weekend shooting that injured 2 others

North Las Vegas police originally estimated that the person killed was in his late 20s or early 30s. He was 17, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The Clark County coroner’s office has named the teen killed in a North Las Vegas shooting on Saturday that injured two others.

He was 17-year-old Mekhi Clark, of Las Vegas, and the coroner’s office said he died of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide. Police originally estimated that Clark was in his late 20s or early 30s.

Officers were called to the shooting near East Webb Avenue and Davis Place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and found three people wounded.

Police said two men had run up to a group of people and started shooting. Investigators do not consider the shooting a random act of violence, the department said in a news release, though the motive remains unclear.

The three people shot were taken to University Medical Center, where Clark died a few hours later. One had been released as of Monday night, but the other remained hospitalized in critical condition, North Las Vegas spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

