Coroner rules death of teen girl in North Las Vegas was homicide

The Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday that 17-year-old Indya Willis died from a gunshot wound to the neck, and her Nov. 21 death was ruled a homicide.

Indya Willis poses before her senior year homecoming dance at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas. The teenager was shot and killed last week. (Kimberly Harris)

Seneca Carey (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Indya Willis poses at her home before her junior year homecoming dance. (Kimberly Harris)

A childhood photo of Indya Willis taken in her grandmother's home in Chicago.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Tuesday that the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl last month was a homicide.

Indya Willis, suffering from a gunshot wound, was dropped off at MountainView Hospital early Nov. 21. She was taken to the hospital by 21-year-old Seneca Carey, whom she had been dating for a short time. Carey, who was arrested later on Nov. 21, faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon, North Las Vegas police have said.

Willis died from a gunshot wound to the neck, and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said on Tuesday.

Carey first told police that Willis accidentally shot herself while playing with his gun, but then Carey told police he shot the girl, but unintentionally, according to Carey’s arrest report.

North Las Vegas police didn’t believe either account, based on the position of the gunshot wound and Willis’ position in Carey’s car where the shooting happened outside of Willis’ house near East Centennial Parkway and Losee Road, according to the report.

Willis was preparing to graduate from Legacy High School, get her driver’s license and attend her senior prom, her mother, Kimberly Harris said in a November interview. She planned to study nursing in college, Harris said.

“She had a good heart and good friends,” Harris said. “She would be the one all of her friends would call to vent to, and she would just listen and give advice.”

Carey remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday, jail records show. He has a bail of $500,000, with the condition that Carey will be placed on house arrest if he posts bail, according to North Las Vegas court records. His next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.