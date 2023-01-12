49°F
Homicides

Coroner’s office identifies man found shot to death near downtown

January 11, 2023 - 7:03 pm
 
Jose Soto (LVMPD)
Jose Soto (LVMPD)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man who was found in the street with gunshot wounds near downtown on Wednesday.

According to police, Jose Soto, a 39-year-old man, was identified as the victim of a shooting that occurred near the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue.

Police are asking for the public’s help to gather any information regarding the people who may known Soto or the shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting that occurred around 2:47 a.m. on Monday near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard, according to a news release. Police believe that Soto was chased down the street and shot by the suspect that fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

