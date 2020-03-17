Coroner’s office IDs man fatally shot in east Las Vegas Valley

The shooting occurred Saturday night in a parking lot on the 2700 block of East Bonanza Road, near Eastern Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man shot and killed in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday night.

He was 26-year-old Brett Addona, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said Tuesday. His death was ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

On Saturday night, officers were called about 7:45 p.m. to the 2700 block of East Bonanza Road, near Eastern Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. When police arrived, they found Addona suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Police have said Addona was working on his vehicle in a parking lot when he was approached by three men, at which point “an argument ensued.” During the argument, one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot at Addona several times.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available. It was not immediately clear Tuesday if police had arrested anyone in connection with Addona’s death.

