Couple found dead in suspected-murder suicide

A man shot his wife before he died by suicide in a suspected murder-suicide Sunday night near central Las Vegas.

A man shot his wife before he died by suicide in a suspected murder-suicide late Sunday night near central Las Vegas, police said.

The woman was in the front yard of her home fighting with her husband around 10:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Ardmore Street, near South Eastern Avenue and East Oakey Boulevard, when she was shot, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the man killed his wife before he died by suicide. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after their family is notified.

The woman was the seventh person killed in five days in the valley, including five other people who were shot and one person who was stabbed.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

