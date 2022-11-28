6 homicides in 5 days: More details from deadly week

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified four people who were killed last week, including three who were shot.

Marcolamar Hornsby, 39, of Las Vegas, died around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at University Medical Center from stab wounds to the chest, according to the coroner’s office.

Hornsby was found at an apartment complex on the 700 block of North 11th Street. Police said he had been in a fight with another man when he was stabbed, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a statement.

Teen fatally shot

Keyonn Bonds, 18, of North Las Vegas, died Thursday at University Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled.

The teenager was in a fight with another man around 5:38 p.m. Thursday in the drive-thru of the Jack in the Box at 4385 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said at the time of the shooting.

Two other teenagers were injured, and the shooter ran off before police arrived. The shooter had not been arrested or identified as of Monday.

North Las Vegas killing

The next night, Brian Rayford, 44, of North Las Vegas, was found dead on the 3100 block of Plumwood Lane from gunshot wounds to the torso, the coroner’s office said Monday.

The shooting was reported to police around 10 p.m., according to North Las Vegas police. No arrests had been made as of Monday.

Suspects flee after shooting

Juan Flores, 20, of Las Vegas, died Saturday at 9:08 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled.

Officers were initially called at 8:50 p.m. to the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive after another vehicle following Flores opened fire on him, according to Metro Lt. Dave Valenta. The other vehicle left the scene, and it was unclear how many suspects were involved.

The killing was the third homicide under investigation by police on Saturday.

The first killing Saturday was reported at 3:24 p.m. north of downtown, on the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue. The second was east of the Las Vegas Strip near Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street around 5:30 p.m.

As of Monday, neither the victims nor the suspects had been identified in the other two killings reported Saturday.

