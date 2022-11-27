48°F
jeff_german
Crime

Man fatally shot outside his home near central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2022 - 5:11 pm
 
Updated November 26, 2022 - 8:16 pm
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue on Saturday, ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta briefs the media during a homicide investigatio ...
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta briefs the media during a homicide investigation in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot outside his home near central Las Vegas Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred around 3:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta.

He said the 54-year-old victim was outside when two friends came over to jump-start a vehicle. While the three were outside, a man walked up and fired multiple shots, striking the man. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Valenta said the shooter is a man but did not provide his age or if the victim knew the shooter. Police believe the man parked a block away from the victim’s home, walked up and started shooting. He then fled the scene in a black vehicle.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

