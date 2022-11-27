Man fatally shot outside his home near central Las Vegas

It occurred around 3:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

A man was fatally shot outside his home near central Las Vegas Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred around 3:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Lake Mead Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta.

He said the 54-year-old victim was outside when two friends came over to jump-start a vehicle. While the three were outside, a man walked up and fired multiple shots, striking the man. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Valenta said the shooter is a man but did not provide his age or if the victim knew the shooter. Police believe the man parked a block away from the victim’s home, walked up and started shooting. He then fled the scene in a black vehicle.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

No further information was available.

