Fatal stabbing near downtown Las Vegas under investigation

Las Vegas police officers found a man with stab wounds at an apartment complex on Wednesday evening.

A man was stabbed to death at an apartment complex Wednesday evening near downtown Las Vegas.

The man’s body was found on the 700 block of North 11th Street, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the man was in a fight with another man when he was stabbed. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Anyone with information about the crime may call Metro at 702-828-3317.

