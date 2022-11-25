55°F
Fatal stabbing near downtown Las Vegas under investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2022 - 10:25 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
A man was stabbed to death at an apartment complex Wednesday evening near downtown Las Vegas.

The man’s body was found on the 700 block of North 11th Street, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the man was in a fight with another man when he was stabbed. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Anyone with information about the crime may call Metro at 702-828-3317.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

