Fatal stabbing near downtown Las Vegas under investigation
Las Vegas police officers found a man with stab wounds at an apartment complex on Wednesday evening.
A man was stabbed to death at an apartment complex Wednesday evening near downtown Las Vegas.
The man’s body was found on the 700 block of North 11th Street, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said the man was in a fight with another man when he was stabbed. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.
Anyone with information about the crime may call Metro at 702-828-3317.
