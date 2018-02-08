Homicides

Death of man found northwest of Las Vegas ruled a homicide

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2018 - 5:22 pm
 
Updated February 7, 2018 - 5:45 pm

A man whose body was found northwest of Las Vegas on Saturday died of multiple injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office ruled Michael Anthony Hadley’s death a homicide. He was 25.

People riding horses found his body in the desert just after 12:55 p.m. near Coldcreek and Bugling Bull roads, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

