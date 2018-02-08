Death of man found northwest of Las Vegas ruled a homicide

People riding horses found his body in the desert just after 12:55 p.m. near Coldcreek and Bugling Bull roads, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The Clark County Coroner. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

A man whose body was found northwest of Las Vegas on Saturday died of multiple injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office ruled Michael Anthony Hadley’s death a homicide. He was 25.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

