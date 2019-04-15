Delayed shooting death triggers Las Vegas homicide investigation

Las Vegas homicide detectives have opened an investigation after a man who was shot last week in a central valley apartment complex died from his injuries.

He was pronounced brain dead on Thursday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized since the April 7 shooting, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 5:50 a.m. on the 3700 block of Swenson Street, near East Twain Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot, police said.

As of Monday, police had not made an arrest in the case. Witnesses in the area told police that a man in his 20s, wearing a black shirt and jeans, was seen in the area just before the shooting.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s name and cause and manner of death, which marked the 41st homicide this year in Clark County and the 29th investigated by Metro, according to Review-Journal records.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-383-0381.

